Gov Otu hails Tinubu’s prompt response to NDDC slot agitation

The governor gave the commendation in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche and made available to newsmen in Calabar on Saturday.

The state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by is Chairman, Alphonsus Eba, had protested against the earlier nomination of Asu Okang as the representative of Cross River on the board of the NDDC.

The chairman had alleged that the nominee was a member of the opposition party in the state, PDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alphonsus had threatened to occupy the Presidential Palace until the decision was reversed in favour of those who worked for the party during the general elections.

However, Okang’s nomination was replaced in favour of Orok Duke on Friday by the president.

The Cross River governor said the president had shown he was a listening person with his prompt response over the agitation.

“I wish to graciously thank Mr. President for acting timely and decisively in correcting what I believe was not a deliberate anomaly in the nomination of a non-member of our great party into the board.

“The swiftness in which the matter that had agitated millions of our party faithful, not just in Cross River, but across the country, was addressed, demonstrates that we have a listening president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is indeed someone who is prepared to respond to the yearning and aspirations of not just APC members, but Nigerians in general,” he stated.

Otu said that the president’s action showed that there was indeed renewed hope in the state and country at large.

He urged Nigerians to continue to give their support to the president’s policies and programmes aimed at boosting the economic fortunes of all citizens.

The governor also commended members of the party in the state for being steadfast.