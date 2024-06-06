ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The exercise is aimed to address the pressing issue of mental health in the metropolis proactively.

The governor emphasised the urgency of the operation due to the increasing number of mentally challenged persons causing disturbances within the city [Premium Times Nigeria]
The governor emphasised the urgency of the operation due to the increasing number of mentally challenged persons causing disturbances within the city [Premium Times Nigeria]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise is being carried out by the Calabar Urban Development Authority (CUDA).

The Executive Director of CUDA, Chief Effiong Ayi, who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday in Calabar, said that the exercise aimed to address the pressing issue of mental health in the metropolis proactively.

Ayi said that the evacuation exercise followed the recent inauguration of a mental holding centre by Gov. Bassey Otu as part of his administration’s one-year celebration in office.

At the commencement of the initiative on Monday, the holding centre had already registered over 30 inmates.

“The primary goal of this exercise is to eliminate the large presence of mentally challenged individuals in our metropolis and facilitate their rehabilitation, enabling them to lead productive lives in our society,” he stated.

He emphasised the urgency of the operation due to the increasing number of mentally challenged persons causing disturbances within the city.

“The completion and reopening of the remand centre by the governor prompted this exercise.

“The increasing number of these persons in the city has brought about various challenges and disturbances within the metropolis,” he stated.

Speaking on their rehabilitation, he added, "They will be provided with the care and treatment they require, and once they regain sanity, they will be reintegrated into society.

“This initiative not only aims to resolve the immediate concerns related to mentally challenged individuals in Calabar but also aligns with best practices in maintaining a safe and serene metropolis.

“The state’s approach signifies a significant step towards improving public health and safety, ensuring that those affected receive the necessary support and rehabilitation to reintegrate successfully into society.”

The executive director said that the holding centre is equipped with essential amenities including a standby generator, water supply, and cooking facilities to ensure the well-being of the inmates.

