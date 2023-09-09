Gov Otu constitutes Cross River palliative sharing committee

Otu disclosed this on Friday in Calabar during a media parley in commemoration of his first 100 days in office.

According to him, the committee which is headed by Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, Secretary to the Government of Cross River, also has Emmanuel Ironbar, Chief of Staff to the Governor, among other members drawn from different groups, including traditional and religious organisations.

The governor said they have to leave the money in the bank first and set up a committee so that the distribution would be properly done and to the right persons.

Saying that he was not ignorant of the hardship citizens of the state were going through as a result of the fuel subsidy removal, Otu announced reduction of working hours in the week for civil servants.

“There will be a reduction of working days for civil servants on GL.13 and below from five to three days per week while from GL.14 and above who will still be expected to work for the usual five days a week, a monthly stipend will be added to their salaries.

“There is also provision for hardship allowances for all civil servants in the state according to grade levels and reduced transportation fares will be introduced in designated routes in the State.

“Also, I have approved subsidised ticketing for all commercial vehicles operating within the state capital, thereby reducing the fares by 50 per cent and free antenatal care and delivery for pregnant women across the state."