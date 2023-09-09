ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Otu constitutes Cross River palliative sharing committee

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said they have to leave the money in the bank first and set up a committee so that the distribution would be properly done and to the right persons.

L-R: Mr Erasmus Ekpang, C’ River Commissioner for Information, Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, Secretary to the Government of Cross River and Gov. Bassey Otu during a media parley on Friday in commemoration of the governor’s first 100 days in office.
L-R: Mr Erasmus Ekpang, C’ River Commissioner for Information, Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, Secretary to the Government of Cross River and Gov. Bassey Otu during a media parley on Friday in commemoration of the governor’s first 100 days in office.

Recommended articles

Otu disclosed this on Friday in Calabar during a media parley in commemoration of his first 100 days in office.

According to him, the committee which is headed by Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, Secretary to the Government of Cross River, also has Emmanuel Ironbar, Chief of Staff to the Governor, among other members drawn from different groups, including traditional and religious organisations.

The governor said they have to leave the money in the bank first and set up a committee so that the distribution would be properly done and to the right persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saying that he was not ignorant of the hardship citizens of the state were going through as a result of the fuel subsidy removal, Otu announced reduction of working hours in the week for civil servants.

“There will be a reduction of working days for civil servants on GL.13 and below from five to three days per week while from GL.14 and above who will still be expected to work for the usual five days a week, a monthly stipend will be added to their salaries.

“There is also provision for hardship allowances for all civil servants in the state according to grade levels and reduced transportation fares will be introduced in designated routes in the State.

“Also, I have approved subsidised ticketing for all commercial vehicles operating within the state capital, thereby reducing the fares by 50 per cent and free antenatal care and delivery for pregnant women across the state."

The governor added that while education in the state-owned schools would be tuition free, the state government would also pay the Senior School Certificate Examination fees of residents of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Diri wants East-West Road completed, renamed

Gov Diri wants East-West Road completed, renamed

All parts of Nigeria will benefit from Tinubu's administration – Shettima

All parts of Nigeria will benefit from Tinubu's administration – Shettima

Tribunal sacks Benue APC senator, declares PDP's Suswam winner

Tribunal sacks Benue APC senator, declares PDP's Suswam winner

Gov Otu constitutes Cross River palliative sharing committee

Gov Otu constitutes Cross River palliative sharing committee

Customs intercepts petrol, rice, others with ₦1.8bn DPV in Seme

Customs intercepts petrol, rice, others with ₦1.8bn DPV in Seme

Economist lauds Sanwo-Olu’s achievements in 100 days of 2nd term

Economist lauds Sanwo-Olu’s achievements in 100 days of 2nd term

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Despair not an option - Obi gingers supporters after tribunal disappointment

Despair not an option - Obi gingers supporters after tribunal disappointment

Tinubu approves construction of 1,000 houses in 7 states – Shettima

Tinubu approves construction of 1,000 houses in 7 states – Shettima

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses