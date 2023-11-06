Governor Otti vows to expand, improve outlook of all roads leading into Abia

The governor made the promise on Sunday in Aba while inaugurating Udeagbala Road alongside two others namely, Umuimo Road and Old Express Road all in Aba, Abia. The governor thanked the people of Umueze for supporting the work and Craneburg Construction Limited for the high quality work done on the road.

He urged the company to speedily deliver the Osaa Road in Umuahia with quality before moving to OnuImo Road which leads to Abia’s boundary with Imo state.

“Every entry point into Abia will look different; be it Owerrinta, OnuImo, Umudike, or Njeghese near Onitcha Ngwa, anywhere you are approaching Abia from, once you enter Abia, you will know that you have entered Abia,’’ he said.

Otti said the government team sat with the contractor and redesigned Udeagbala road to strengthen the quality of the road. The Commissioner for Works, Otumchere Otti, earlier said the completion of the three roads in Aba was another milestone in the governor’s administration.

He said Otti had seven weeks ago inaugurated Cemetery Road phase 1, Emelogu and Shalom Roads with high quality and thanked the governor for giving him the opportunity to help change Abia’s status. The commissioner said the roads had drainage systems to discharge water into Aba River and was also fitted with street lights.

He called on the road users and persons living nearby to use wisely to ensure they did not jeopardise their serviceability. A trader whose stall is situated at Udeagbala / Umuamaocha Road junction, Ahamefula Amuta, said the traders were happy that the governor considered their plight and rehabilitated the road.

He said that they were under siege by runoff water whenever it rained around the area before the road was rehabilitated. Amuta thanked the governor for his efforts at making Aba better and urged the government to insert a culvert on the Udeagbala Road between the Anglican Church and the market square.