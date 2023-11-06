ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Otti vows to expand, improve outlook of all roads leading into Abia

News Agency Of Nigeria

The road users and persons living nearby are urged to use wisely to ensure they did not jeopardise their serviceability.

Gov Alex Otti of Abia
Gov Alex Otti of Abia

Recommended articles

The governor made the promise on Sunday in Aba while inaugurating Udeagbala Road alongside two others namely, Umuimo Road and Old Express Road all in Aba, Abia. The governor thanked the people of Umueze for supporting the work and Craneburg Construction Limited for the high quality work done on the road.

He urged the company to speedily deliver the Osaa Road in Umuahia with quality before moving to OnuImo Road which leads to Abia’s boundary with Imo state.

“Every entry point into Abia will look different; be it Owerrinta, OnuImo, Umudike, or Njeghese near Onitcha Ngwa, anywhere you are approaching Abia from, once you enter Abia, you will know that you have entered Abia,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otti said the government team sat with the contractor and redesigned Udeagbala road to strengthen the quality of the road. The Commissioner for Works, Otumchere Otti, earlier said the completion of the three roads in Aba was another milestone in the governor’s administration.

He said Otti had seven weeks ago inaugurated Cemetery Road phase 1, Emelogu and Shalom Roads with high quality and thanked the governor for giving him the opportunity to help change Abia’s status. The commissioner said the roads had drainage systems to discharge water into Aba River and was also fitted with street lights.

He called on the road users and persons living nearby to use wisely to ensure they did not jeopardise their serviceability. A trader whose stall is situated at Udeagbala / Umuamaocha Road junction, Ahamefula Amuta, said the traders were happy that the governor considered their plight and rehabilitated the road.

He said that they were under siege by runoff water whenever it rained around the area before the road was rehabilitated. Amuta thanked the governor for his efforts at making Aba better and urged the government to insert a culvert on the Udeagbala Road between the Anglican Church and the market square.

He said doing so would save the road from failing soon.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG urges stakeholders on strict compliance with Accessibility Law for PWDs

FG urges stakeholders on strict compliance with Accessibility Law for PWDs

Israel announces 4 hour window for Gaza civilians to escape south region

Israel announces 4 hour window for Gaza civilians to escape south region

Police pardons Descushiel for national anthem blunder, pushes for 2nd chance

Police pardons Descushiel for national anthem blunder, pushes for 2nd chance

Holy See says Pope Francis is slightly unwell, exhausted

Holy See says Pope Francis is slightly unwell, exhausted

Group determined to address joblessness among Nigerian youths

Group determined to address joblessness among Nigerian youths

Governor Otti vows to expand, improve outlook of all roads leading into Abia

Governor Otti vows to expand, improve outlook of all roads leading into Abia

Kano Fire Service saves 20 lives, ₦46.7m property in October

Kano Fire Service saves 20 lives, ₦46.7m property in October

Peter Obi set to address world press on Supreme Court's judgement

Peter Obi set to address world press on Supreme Court's judgement

PWDs calls for security, judicial system to counter shrinking civic spaces

PWDs calls for security, judicial system to counter shrinking civic spaces

Pulse Sports

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume