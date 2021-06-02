RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Ortom's aide has been assassinated by gunmen

He was killed in Plateau State.

A Senior Special Assistant to Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Security, AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd), has been killed by yet-to-be-identified persons in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, has confirmed the incident.

A retired police officer, Dega was shot in the chest multiple times, reports say.

AIG Dega served as Commissioner of Police in Borno and Edo States.

Nigeria's security forces are grappling with violent separatist agitations in the southeast, kidnapping for ransom and banditry in the northwest and northcentral regions, piracy in the south-south, terrorism in the northeast and killings across the country.

Dega's murder arrives just days after a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, was shot dead in Imo by hoodlums.

Governor Ortom once narrated how he escaped being killed by gunmen on his farm parch.

