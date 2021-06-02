Gov Ortom's aide has been assassinated by gunmen
He was killed in Plateau State.
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, has confirmed the incident.
A retired police officer, Dega was shot in the chest multiple times, reports say.
AIG Dega served as Commissioner of Police in Borno and Edo States.
Nigeria's security forces are grappling with violent separatist agitations in the southeast, kidnapping for ransom and banditry in the northwest and northcentral regions, piracy in the south-south, terrorism in the northeast and killings across the country.
Dega's murder arrives just days after a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, was shot dead in Imo by hoodlums.
Governor Ortom once narrated how he escaped being killed by gunmen on his farm parch.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng