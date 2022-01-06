Gov Ortom wants FG to declare Miyetti Allah as terrorist group

The governor urged the FG to take the same decision it took on bandits on Miyetti Allah to address the security challenge in his state.

Recall that the FG on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, gazetted a court order designating bandits anywhere in the country as terrorists.

In a statement by Nathaniel Ikyur, his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) on Thursday, January 6, 2022, Ortom said Miyetti Allah has vowed to continue causing mayhem in Benue because of the state’s anti-grazing law.

The statement reads: “Though the federal government’s measures on bandits now seems strong, the security challenges will only be adequately addressed if similar hard position is taken on Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, MACBAN, and the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) who have vowed and continued to cause mayhem in Benue State and other parts of the country because of the anti-grazing laws.

“For us in Benue State, the law has come to stay. It is irrevocable. In fact, we have maintained our position that Benue State has no grazing routes, reserves or areas so whatever.

“It was enacted in good faith for peace and order in the state. It was done among other things to end the incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes in the state.

“Nigerians have absorbed enough hunger and misery in the hands of the All Progressives Congress (APC) misrule. Or is it possible that Mr. President is not aware that Nigerians are dying from his misrule?”

The governor also urged Nigerians to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the opposition party “is ready to rescue Nigeria from the insecurity and economic horror placed on Nigerians by the APC.”