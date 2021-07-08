Gov Ortom to invite Buhari to commission projects

He said some of the projects executed by the administration had already been commissioned, saying however, that a good number of them were waiting to be commissioned.

“I have performed very well since 2015 and that was why the Benue people renewed my mandate for the second time.

“I won the 2019 election because of my outstanding performance. If I had not performed my people would not have voted me in 2019.

“I want the projects commissioned in other to silence some people who are deceiving themselves that I did not perform,” he said.

According to him, in politics one should always expect to get attacks from opponent even when there is nothing negative to talk about.

“They will still castigate you in order to portray you in bad light.

“I cannot be distracted by baseless attacks. I will remain focus and committed to the cause which I believed in,” he said.

Ortom said he was also working on plans to privatise all the state owned industries, because government has no business running them.

The governor said government has no business owning industries, emphasising that it was the function of the private sector to drive the economy and not government.

“I will commercialise and privatise them against all odds. I started the process in 2018, but some people were against it, so I dropped the idea.

“But this time, I am not going to give in, no matter the opposition. I will not relent.