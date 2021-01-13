This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

The governor admitted that though he tested negative for COVID-19 on Dec. 14, 2020, some of his close aides, however, tested positive.

He said the development made it necessary for him to go into isolation as the NCDC protocol demands.

The statement also urged the people of the state to go for the test and know their COVID-19 status.

It added that by doing so, they would be complementing government’s efforts in fighting the pandemic.

He said that it was only by going for the test that the status of people could be determined and treated on time if their test returns positive.

Akase quoting medical experts said that the second phase of the pandemic is deadlier and that it required the collaboration of everyone to contain it.

He emphasised that COVID-19 is real.

It is important that people should take preventive measures such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks, and washing of hands with soap and the use of sanitisers.

NAN reports that the Benue Government has already made the wearing of facemasks compulsory in the state.