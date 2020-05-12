Ortom gave this directive at a meeting held with two warring communities, Mbagwaza in Ushongo and Tsambe in Vandeikya Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that the directive should be followed strictly, stressing that violators would be sanctioned accordingly.

“In a situation where a family feels strongly that the corpse of their loved one should be brought into the state, they must obtain express permission from the State Action Committee on Covid-19.

“Such a family must produce a medical report of the dead person before moving it to the state.

“We will impound any corpse that will be brought into the state without any medical report. We will impound and bury it wherever we want.

“Bury the corpse of your loved ones where they died particularly in this trying period of Covid-19.

“The steps that we have taken against Covid-19 are not aimed at punishing anyone but to protect Benue people,” he said.

The governor urged the security personnel to arrest anyone, who disobeyed the law.

He lauded the security agencies for their active support they had given the state.