The governor made this known in a New Year message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase in Makurdi on Tuesday.

He was optimistic that 2020 would be a better year with greater opportunities for the people.

“Yesterday, I signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill christened ‘Budget of Advancement, Growth and Development’, which focuses on raising the living standard at the grassroots through economic growth and human capital development.

“My administration will continue to provide infrastructure in education, health institutions and other sectors while supporting security agencies to guarantee the safety of lives and property,” Ortom said.

The governor praised and thanked God for grace, guidance and protection through 2019 and for enablement to tackle the challenges of development in the state.

“Let me reassure the people that we will not relent to make Benue safer and create better environment for businesses to thrive to encourage more investors.” he said.

Ortom further gave workers an assurance that their wages would continue to be a priority as his administration sourced funds to clear outstanding salaries.

He said that he had already set up a committee to discuss the issue of N30,000 minimum wage with labour unions.

Ortom called on Nigerians to promote peaceful coexistence and pray for the leadership of the country under President Muhammadu Buhari.