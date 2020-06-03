Ortom, who announced the lifting of the ban while briefing newsmen in Makurdi, said Church and Mosque services could now hold in the state beginning from Wednesday.

The governor, however, stressed that the duration of service should not be more than one hour.

“The Churches and Mosques are to hold standard services to accommodate fewer people.

“Social distancing must be observed in all religious gatherings. Wearing of face masks is mandatory for all.

“There must be water and soap for washing of hands. Also, alcohol based hand sanitisers must be kept for use by the people.

“We are going to monitor what is happening in Churches and Mosques,” he said.

He further said markets could open, but with strict observance of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol.

“Here too, we will monitor as well to ensure compliance.

“Burials and other ceremonies should not have more than 30 persons at a time.

“Inter State border travels still remain closed except for transportation of essential services,” he said.

He said civil servants from grade levels one to 12 in the state who were staying at home due to COVID-19 would resume work on June 8.

“They are advised to observe all the preventive measures of COVID-19 while carrying out their duties.

“All schools remain closed. We appreciate Benue people for their understanding and substantial compliance to all their directives,” the governor said.