Gov Ortom fires back, asks presidency to tackle issues and stop mudslinging

The presidency had in a statement by Garba Shehu ranked Ortom among failed politicians’ who blame others for their inability to solve problems.

Reacting to the statement by the presidential spokesperson, Ortom in a statement on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, said instead of addressing the issues he raised, Shehu went on Arise TV to chase shadows.

In the statement signed by Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, the governor said it is uncharitable for the Buhari government “who has consistently blamed past administrations” to accuse him of blaming his predecessors.

The statement reads: “The Governor decried the rate at which the sovereignty of Nigeria is daily being compromised with the activities of armed Fulani herdsmen that has continued to kill and sack communities across the country. The President Buhari’s state of Katsina is badly hit with the activities of these terrorists. It is the President’s failure to secure Nigeria that has allowed terrorists to take over most states. This is not the making of Governor Ortom.

“For more than a year, the Governor has been shut out from seeing the President. Is this too a lie?

“Has President Buhari’s government not spent billions of dollars in ‘Turning Around the Maintenance’ of the nation’s refineries without commensurate results from the facilities? Is it Governor Ortom that stopped the President from revamping the country’s refineries after such humongous sums were spent on it? Why did Garba Shehu fail to see all of these but chose to gloss over them?

“It is therefore curious that Garba did not address the issues Governor Ortom raised in the interview with AriseTV. Rather, he went about chasing shadows, trying in vain to paint the governor in bad light. In doing so, he turns to accuse the governor of funding a militia group. This is the height of irresponsibility.

“Rather than take the advice Governor Ortom offers for the collective good of the nation, Garba Shehu and those hired to insult the Governor finds it easy to ignore the weighty issues that bother on national security but rather go about in circles. We think the President and his handlers will do well to take Governor Ortom seriously when he speaks than indulging in unnecessary mudslinging.

“It is uncharitable and truly a betrayal of hope for the President Muhammadu Buhari government who has consistently blamed past administrations to now find it convenient to accuse Governor Ortom of blaming others before him."