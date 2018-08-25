Gov. Ortom condoles NUJ over chairman’s death

news

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commiserated with the media community across the country and the Benue Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the death of its, Chairman, Mr David Ukuma.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ukuma died in the early hours of Saturday at the Benue University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi., after a brief illness

Ortom described Ukuma’s demise as “painful, not only to his family and NUJ but also to the state at large’’.

The governor said Ukuma was a promising leader and versatile broadcaster whose talent and selfless disposition would be dearly missed.

Ortom appealed to the deceased’s family and his colleagues to take solace in the fact that the deceased was the chairman of the union and lived a life worthy of emulation.

He, therefore, prayed God to grant Ukuma eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.