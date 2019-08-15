Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Thursday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the renaming of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, to Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi.

Ortom gave the commendation while addressing journalists at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

The governor also lauded the National Assembly for passing the bill which sought to effect the institution’s name change.

He specifically commended the member representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. John Dyegh, for sponsoring the bill.

“We appreciate Rt. Hon. John Dyegh for reminding the entire nation and the president that there is the need to immortalise our father and hero of this land,’’ he said.

Ortom said Senator J.S. Tarka left indelible footprints on the political and economic landscape of the country and deserved the honour as had been done to other notable sons and daughters of the nation.

“Today, the likes of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello and several other heroes of our land, have been immortalised and so we appreciate Mr President for honouring our great son,’’ he said.

He also commended Buhari for banning the importation of agricultural produce, stressing that the decision would benefit farmers across the country as returns on investments in agriculture would also increase.