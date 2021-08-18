Gov Okowa tells young people that they need skills to fight poverty

He made the call while opening the maiden annual retreat of the youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aniocha North Local Government Area chapter at Unity Hall, Issele-Uku.

The governor stated that youths endowed with skills as entrepreneurs are the leaders of contemporary and competitive global economy.

Represented by the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, he commended the organisers of the programme for the laudable initiative, adding that youths’ issues are very central to the heart of his administration.

The governor stressed that strategic wealth creation, which was targeted at creating employment for the youths, is the best way to fight poverty by creating employment for able-bodied youths.

"Our administration believes that the youths are the leaders of today and not tomorrow, as most people believe.

"I am very happy over the array of resource persons you have assembled here today. Individuals who have had one role or the other to play as long as empowerment of the youth is concerned.

"I believe that those who thought it wise to put this programme together were not joking or playing politics.

"The party chairman mentioned earlier that after this programme, the youth would have learnt how to catch their own fish and not continually depend on someone to give them fish,’’ he said.

The governor added that what Nigeria has suffered as a nation is the idea of individuals who believed that one would "always bring fish to them and we have lost a lot of skilled manpower through this idea.