Gov Okowa signs anti-open grazing bill into law

He has also called on the federal government to assist interested farmers with the establishment of ranches across the country.

The governor says that the two bills he just assented to, including the Delta State Urban and Regional Planning Bill 2020, are very important to the state, adding that the anti-open grazing law, has assumed a life of its own across the country.

"Today is quite a remarkable day in the history of this state because we signed two important bills into law this morning.

"We believe that it is in the best interest of security; we also believe that it is in the best interest of ensuring food security and that it will help us to ensure that we are able to cause people from across this nation who will find themselves outside their own states inhabiting in Delta State to live with Deltans in a peaceful and respectable manner with each other.

"We believe as the southern governors had stated that we must start to look into other ways of ensuring that we are able to breed and that we are able to rear our cattle and other livestock in such a manner that is acceptable in modern times.

"We believe that this is something that is workable; many times it is difficult for people to embrace change, but I believe that the world all over is changing by the day and if you find that change is going to bring peace, if you find that change is going to bring development and even economic enhancement, it should truly be embraced.

"I think that it is time for our nation to depart from the old ways and to look into the future, ensuring that we do things in the best way for development.

"We must encourage best actions to be taken towards ensuring that there is peaceful coexistence within the various ethnic nationalities in Nigeria and the various states and also ensure that we are able to do our businesses in such a manner that is respectable and I think that is what this law stands for," he said.