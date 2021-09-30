RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Okowa signs anti-open grazing bill into law

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Most southern governors have now banned open grazing of livestock within their jurisdictions.

Gov Okowa of Delta State signs anti-open grazing bill into law
Gov Okowa of Delta State signs anti-open grazing bill into law

Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has signed the Delta State Livestock, Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Bill, 2021, otherwise known as anti-open grazing bill, into law.

Recommended articles

He has also called on the federal government to assist interested farmers with the establishment of ranches across the country.

The governor says that the two bills he just assented to, including the Delta State Urban and Regional Planning Bill 2020, are very important to the state, adding that the anti-open grazing law, has assumed a life of its own across the country.

"Today is quite a remarkable day in the history of this state because we signed two important bills into law this morning.

"We believe that it is in the best interest of security; we also believe that it is in the best interest of ensuring food security and that it will help us to ensure that we are able to cause people from across this nation who will find themselves outside their own states inhabiting in Delta State to live with Deltans in a peaceful and respectable manner with each other.

"We believe as the southern governors had stated that we must start to look into other ways of ensuring that we are able to breed and that we are able to rear our cattle and other livestock in such a manner that is acceptable in modern times.

"We believe that this is something that is workable; many times it is difficult for people to embrace change, but I believe that the world all over is changing by the day and if you find that change is going to bring peace, if you find that change is going to bring development and even economic enhancement, it should truly be embraced.

"I think that it is time for our nation to depart from the old ways and to look into the future, ensuring that we do things in the best way for development.

"We must encourage best actions to be taken towards ensuring that there is peaceful coexistence within the various ethnic nationalities in Nigeria and the various states and also ensure that we are able to do our businesses in such a manner that is respectable and I think that is what this law stands for," he said.

Okowa says the law has not been enacted to witch-hunt anybody, but to encourage people to live with each other, while noting that the Delta State House of Assembly has done the state proud.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari has made Nigeria worse than it was before 1960, PDP laments

Gov Okowa signs anti-open grazing bill into law

Borno Governor Zulum thinks Nigeria is 'not mature' enough for state police

Nigerian troops have killed 85 terrorists as 2,783 surrendered in 1 month

Senate working on allowing Nigerians in diaspora vote in elections

South East Governors condemn Akunyili’s murder by gunmen

CAN says Nigeria will remain a united, stronger nation

No scientific evidence to prove COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility – FG

VAT saga: Oyo state seeks to join Rivers’ suit against FG

Trending

Gunmen kill Dora Akunyili's husband in Anambra

Chike Akunyili (Daily Post)

Sanusi says Nigeria’s economy is about to collapse

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi (Council on Foreign Relations)

NYSC asks corps members to get someone to pay ransom when kidnapped

NYSC Corps members on parade ground. (Guardian)

Nigeria is struggling to end open defecation, but a grassroots campaign is trying to change that

Nigeria needs to do a lot of deliberate work to be able to end open defecation