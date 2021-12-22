RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Okowa says Prof Ukala was a special gift to Delta State

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The governor disclosed that the deceased has immortalised himself with his unique literary works.

Gov Okowa consoles at the event
Gov Okowa consoles at the event

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has paid glowing tributes to Prof. Samuel Ukala who died on September 13, 2021, aged 73.

Recommended articles

The governor who was speaking at a one-day ceremony held in Asaba to celebrate the life and literary works of Prof. Ukala, said the renowned playwright and Professor of Theatre Arts was a rare gem.

He disclosed that the deceased has immortalised himself with his unique literary works and the impact he made in the lives of people.

The governor said he was emotionally pained by the demise of Prof. Ukala because of how dear the erudite scholar was to his family.

According to the governor, Ukala was many things to different persons, adding that he was a father figure as well as a friend to him.

He noted that the late Ukala, apart from serving as a member of the State Advisory and Peace Building Committee, was also a member of the Project Implementation Committee for the establishment of the three new universities in the state.

"Prof. Ukala lived his life fighting for others and not self because he believed in equity, justice and fairness.

"I wish that people would emulate these sterling qualities of his so that the society would be a better place for all.

"The late professor, had by his literary works, immortalized his name, as those works of his would live forever long after we are all gone," Okowa said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire who was represented by Revd. Prof. Oke Akokotu, said the exit of Prof. Ukala created a vacuum in the literary world and the Advisory Council of the State where he was a member until his death.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Okowa says Prof Ukala was a special gift to Delta State

Gov Okowa says Prof Ukala was a special gift to Delta State

Gov Zulum wants Maiduguri residents to give Buhari a rousing welcome

Gov Zulum wants Maiduguri residents to give Buhari a rousing welcome

El-Rufai says Buhari will live in Kaduna when his presidency ends

El-Rufai says Buhari will live in Kaduna when his presidency ends

LASEPA, NAFDAC neutralise, destroy 260,000 litres of codeine syrup

LASEPA, NAFDAC neutralise, destroy 260,000 litres of codeine syrup

Buhari sorry about massacre of 45 farmers in Nasarawa

Buhari sorry about massacre of 45 farmers in Nasarawa

Police commission approves promotion of 8204 officers

Police commission approves promotion of 8204 officers

Nigeria records its highest single day infection of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Nigeria records its highest single day infection of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Presidency says use of paper by civil servants must end by 2025

Presidency says use of paper by civil servants must end by 2025

Governors salute Buhari for addressing economic challenges of States

Governors salute Buhari for addressing economic challenges of States

Trending

NLC announces nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

NLC announces nationwide protests in January over fuel subsidy removal. [NLCHeadquarters]

Customs intercepts container loaded with guns in Lagos

Customs Intercept Container Full Of Arms (ICIR)

FG to toll Lagos-Ibadan expressway, 2nd Niger bridge, says CBN governor

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele (Middle), Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Usman (L) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter/@NGRPresident]

2023: I'm going back to my farm after retirement - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on his livestock farm in Daura, Katsina State [Presidency]