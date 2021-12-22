Gov Okowa says Prof Ukala was a special gift to Delta State

The governor who was speaking at a one-day ceremony held in Asaba to celebrate the life and literary works of Prof. Ukala, said the renowned playwright and Professor of Theatre Arts was a rare gem.

He disclosed that the deceased has immortalised himself with his unique literary works and the impact he made in the lives of people.

The governor said he was emotionally pained by the demise of Prof. Ukala because of how dear the erudite scholar was to his family.

According to the governor, Ukala was many things to different persons, adding that he was a father figure as well as a friend to him.

He noted that the late Ukala, apart from serving as a member of the State Advisory and Peace Building Committee, was also a member of the Project Implementation Committee for the establishment of the three new universities in the state.

"Prof. Ukala lived his life fighting for others and not self because he believed in equity, justice and fairness.

"I wish that people would emulate these sterling qualities of his so that the society would be a better place for all.

"The late professor, had by his literary works, immortalized his name, as those works of his would live forever long after we are all gone," Okowa said.