RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Okowa salutes former president Jonathan at 64

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okowa says Jonathan’s spectacular role as ECOWAS Peace Envoy in Mali remained outstanding and laudable.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan (Akelicious)
Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan (Akelicious)

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan who closked 64 years on Saturday.

Recommended articles

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba, commended the former Nigerian president for his sterling endeavours in peace and international mediations across Africa.

He said that Jonathan’s meteoric rise in international diplomacy and entrenchment of peace and democracy in the continent had been impactful and resonating.

The governor remarked that the former president’s spectacular role as ECOWAS Peace Envoy in Mali remained outstanding and laudable.

According to him, Jonathan’s exemplary conduct and peaceful disposition aided deep institutionalisation of democracy and improvement of elections, particularly in Nigeria, through his personal sacrifice and leadership-by-example.

On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our leader and ebullient statesman, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, as he celebrates his 64th birth anniversary.

“Your Excellency, it gives me pleasure to celebrate you for your laudable role in deepening democracy in our dear country and Africa.

“Your administration will long be remembered as the government that practised rule of law and respected freedom of expression which has long become an ‘expensive commodity’, if not ‘off-the-shelf’ in recent times in our polity.

“As our dear former President clocks 64 years today, it is my prayer and that of numerous Nigerians, that God will continue to strengthen you in your commitment to ensuring greater peace, good governance and enduring democracy in Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Okowa salutes former president Jonathan at 64

Gov Okowa salutes former president Jonathan at 64

Lagos Govt suspends Greater Lagos Fiesta due to 4th Wave of COVID-19

Lagos Govt suspends Greater Lagos Fiesta due to 4th Wave of COVID-19

Tinubu holds closed-door meeting with Uzor Kalu in Abuja

Tinubu holds closed-door meeting with Uzor Kalu in Abuja

Nigerians are proud of you, PDP tells Jonathan at 64

Nigerians are proud of you, PDP tells Jonathan at 64

Ohanaeze Ndigbo commends Buhari for considering Igbo elders’ demand for Kanu’s release

Ohanaeze Ndigbo commends Buhari for considering Igbo elders’ demand for Kanu’s release

Niger Govt bans sale of motorcycles as kidnappers now demand motorcycles as ransom

Niger Govt bans sale of motorcycles as kidnappers now demand motorcycles as ransom

Aisha Buhari to host African First Ladies General Assembly on Monday

Aisha Buhari to host African First Ladies General Assembly on Monday

Ohanaeze Ndigbo recalls suspended National Youth Leader

Ohanaeze Ndigbo recalls suspended National Youth Leader

Bayelsa Deputy Gov. salutes Jonathan’s peace efforts

Bayelsa Deputy Gov. salutes Jonathan’s peace efforts

Trending

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]