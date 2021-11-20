Gov Okowa salutes former president Jonathan at 64

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba, commended the former Nigerian president for his sterling endeavours in peace and international mediations across Africa.

He said that Jonathan’s meteoric rise in international diplomacy and entrenchment of peace and democracy in the continent had been impactful and resonating.

The governor remarked that the former president’s spectacular role as ECOWAS Peace Envoy in Mali remained outstanding and laudable.

According to him, Jonathan’s exemplary conduct and peaceful disposition aided deep institutionalisation of democracy and improvement of elections, particularly in Nigeria, through his personal sacrifice and leadership-by-example.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our leader and ebullient statesman, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, as he celebrates his 64th birth anniversary.

“Your Excellency, it gives me pleasure to celebrate you for your laudable role in deepening democracy in our dear country and Africa.

“Your administration will long be remembered as the government that practised rule of law and respected freedom of expression which has long become an ‘expensive commodity’, if not ‘off-the-shelf’ in recent times in our polity.