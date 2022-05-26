RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Okowa salutes Edwin Clark at 95

Okowa says the outstanding contributions of Chief Clark to the Niger Delta struggle are truly legendary and highly commendable.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Wednesday, described the elder statesman as a “living legend and revered voice on national issues

He said that the people of Niger Delta were particularly grateful to him for his unrelenting service to the region and the country.

He remarked that Pa Clark remained a tenacious, fearless and patriotic nationalist, always passionate about the interests of his people and the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

“As leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Clark has consistently preached restructuring and devolution of power as the only solution to unity, political and socio-economic development of the country, and especially the under-development of the Niger Delta.

“As a state, we are particularly proud of the sage for his wise counseling on issues of governance and economic development of our dear state and country.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with our father and leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, on the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary.

“I join your family and your admirers all over the world in celebrating 95 years of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment,” he stated.

