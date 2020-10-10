Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has reiterated the state government’s commitment to providing quality healthcare for citizens of the state.

Okowa stated this when he received the Branch Officers Committee of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Delta State Chapter, who paid him a visit at Government House, Asaba.

He congratulated the team on their victory at the keenly contested election that brought them into office, stressing that a lot was expected from the NMA in Delta on discipline of members in their place of work.

The governor expressed worry about incessant rifts between doctors and other health workers in government hospitals; and urged the NMA to ensure that doctors and other health workers work harmoniously to deliver quality healthcare for Deltans.

According to him, if somebody is coming to a hospital, the warmth of reception for the patient is even more important than the ambience of the hospital.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State addresses healthcare professionals (Delta State press corps)

He urged heads of government hospitals to take responsibility in ensuring that quality healthcare delivery was rendered to Deltans.

Okowa explained that when things went wrong, it was usually about the head, "so doctors who are heads of these hospitals, must ensure that there is peace among health workers in the state hospitals.

"There are issues about the relationship between doctors and other health workers and I urge the NMA to ensure that government hospitals are run in a peaceful manner.

"The management quality that is advanced by the head will go a long way to ensure that we have functional hospitals.

"The pandemic is affecting the economy of the state especially as our main source of funding is the oil economy. As price drops, so is the quantity of production dropping and so it's a major problem for the state, hence we have a down scaling of our budgets.

"As long as the COVID-19 pandemic remains and the countries which purchase our oil remain largely affected, the price of crude oil will continue to fall.

"And, if we don't think as a nation, we will one day wake up and the value of our money will become worthless, because the more we continue to borrow, the more we continue to service debts.

"Although we are not out of the woods yet, there is the need for us to encourage a lot of testing so that we don't have a second wave of the pandemic as being experienced in Europe and America.

"Our level of commitments to our patients matter a lot and I hope that all doctors, nurses and other health staff will continue to partner with us in ensuring quality healthcare delivery in the state.

"We need to continue to drive the process of the Contributory Health Insurance for all Deltans so that they will not have to be paying from their pockets each time they go to the hospital.

"We will continue to provide services in line with the healthcare insurance policy and we will continue to develop riverside areas in such a way that they can truly be like the upland; so that all parts of the state will feel the impact of governance," Okowa said.

Okowa thanked doctors and nurses for the great work done during the containment of the pandemic and pledged to look into all the issues presented to him with a view to addressing some of them for the overall good of healthcare delivery in the state.