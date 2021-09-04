Gov Okowa mourns Ikechukwu Akozor

Akozor reportedly died on Thursday in Asaba after a brief illness.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa commiserated with Ndokwa people and Aboh community in particular, over the demise of the promising politician and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart.

He said that the departed Akozor was a grassroots politician and loyal party man, who did his best in the service to his people.

According to the governor, the deceased was a thoroughbred politician who worked hard to represent the interests of his people in the Board of DESOPADEC.

He said, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman and grassroots- politician, who passed on shockingly, in Asaba on Thursday.

“The news of his death was shattering. Indeed, Akozor was a gentleman-politician, who distinguished himself in the service of his people as Commissioner representing Ndokwaland on the Board of DESOPADEC.

“As a member of the board, Akozor demonstrated commitment to the course of development of oil-producing communities in the state with his robust contributions.