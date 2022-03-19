RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Okowa mourns Emeka Obasi

Babafemi Busari

The Delta State Governor commiserated with the family of the late Abia state commissioner.

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has offered his condolences to the bereaved family of the late Prince Emeka Obasi who recently passed on aged 58.

The deceased who during his lifetime was a former Commissioner of Information in Abia state and also a veteran journalist was mourned through a statement released by Governor Okowa’s Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika.

The statement read in part, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a patriotic Nigerian, Prince Emeka Obasi, who was Publisher of the Business Hallmark Newspapers.

“Prince Obasi would be remembered for his passion for journalism profession and contributions to good governance in Nigeria, particularly for the setting up of the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the annual Zik Prize in Leadership Awards which I was privileged to be honoured with, in December 2020.

“I join Nigerians and the media community in condoling his wife, Dr Betty Obasi, the children, friends, associates and well-wishers over the passing of a consummate journalist and patriot.

The Governor also commiserated with the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the annual Zik Prize in Leadership Awards, associations that Prince Emeka Obasi belonged to during the course of his life.

Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects.

