ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Okowa inaugurates Ecumenical Centre, says Delta Christian state

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, Delta is a Christian state and the church must stay prayerful to ensure that the glory of God continues to manifest upon the people and the state.

Gov Okowa inaugurates Ecumenical Centre, says Delta Christian state. [Twitter:@IAOkowa]

The governor, while addressing the congregation, described the centre as a symbol of unity for the church of Christ in the state.

He urged Christians to remain prayerful so that the glory of God would continue to manifest in their lives, the state and the nation at large.

According to him, Delta is a Christian state and the church must stay prayerful to ensure that the glory of God continues to manifest upon the people and the state.

He expressed appreciation to religious leaders in the state for the support they gave his administration in the last eight years.

Okowa urged religious leaders to extend the same support and prayers to the incoming administration of Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

“This state is a Christian state no doubt. We must stay prayerful,

“The church must stay prayerful to ensure that the glory of God continues to manifest upon us as a people and as a state.

“I must appreciate all our fathers of faith for the support that you have given this administration in the last eight years.

“I pray that you extend this same support and your prayer to the incoming administration of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori,” Okowa said.

On the CAN Secretariat Complex, Okowa said that it was important for Christians in the state to have a place where they could meet, a place where they could call their own and a place that would truly unite them.

“I know that we are all Christians but there are various blocs but this (the Secretariat) is the symbol of unity of the church of Christ.

“We thank God for the successful execution of this project,” he said.

The governor congratulated the Ministry of Housing; the Consultant, Contemporary Design Associates and the Contractor, North China Construction Company for eventually and successfully delivering the project.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Housing, Chief Festus Ochonogor said the project, a two-storey building, was approved in March, 2019.

According to him, it has 2,000 capacity auditorium with mezzanine suspended floor, conference room, chairman’s office, dressing areas, sound and studio room, offices, conveniences, generator, generator house, gate house and other auxiliary facilities.

He said the commitment of the state government to the actualisation of the project showed the importance of the association to the administration of Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Delta State Chairman of CAN, Senior Apostle Sylvester Okorote, expressed appreciation to God for what He had done in the state.

He thanked Gov. Okowa for finishing the CAN secretariat complex.

According to Okorote who gave a historical background of the project, the edifice was solely executed by state government without any bloc of CAN contributing a dime to the project.

Special prayers were offered for Gov. Okowa; the governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori and the state government at the well-attended ceremony.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

