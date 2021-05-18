Gov Okowa dissolves cabinet

Also affected by the dissolution are Special Advisers, the Secretary to the State Government, Senior Political Adviser, Chief Strategist of the government and the Chief of Staff.

The immediate past Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu who was accompanied by the Chief Press secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika, made the disclosure while briefing journalists on some of the decisions reached at the Council meeting held at Government House, Asaba, and said that the dissolution was part of efforts to restructure governance for better service delivery to Deltans.

Aniagwu added that before announcing the dissolution of the State Exco, the governor thanked all members of his government for their contributions.

According to him, members of the dissolved Executive Council have been advised to hand over government property in their possession to the most senior government officials in their respective offices.

"The State Executive Council has been dissolved. All Commissioners are to hand over to their Permanent Secretaries with immediate effect.

"All Special Advisers are also to hand over to the person who is next to them including the Chief Strategist of the government and of course including the Chief of Staff, the SSG and the Senior Political Adviser.

"The governor, before announcing the dissolution of the exco, thanked all members of his government for their contributions--both those who have been there in the past six years and those who joined the train two years ago," Aniagwu said.

Meanwhile, the former Information Commissioner disclosed that prior to the dissolution, the State Exco approved the construction and upgrade of facilities in the three newly established universities with the sum of N2.8 to facilitate their seamless take off.

He said that the State Exco also approved the establishment of three new secondary schools at Otor-Iyede in Isoko North, Forcados in Burutu and Bomadi as well as a primary school in Ibusa town in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

Aniagwu further disclosed that the dismissal of Mr. Bernard Onomovo over his involvement in illegal inclusion of names into the state government's payroll was also approved.