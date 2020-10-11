Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commended young Nigerians for staying the course during global protests to end the reign of terror of notorious police unit, SARS.

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has long been accused of human rights violations, extra-judicial killings and extortion of mainly young Nigerians.

The latest anti-SARS protest was reignited after a police officer killed a young man in the Ughelli area of Delta State.

On Sunday, October 11, 2020, Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu acceded to the requests of the protesters by announcing that SARS has been disbanded.

President Muhammadu Buhari receiving updates on #ENDSARS protests from Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and the Police IG, Mohammed Adamu. (MBuhari/Twitter)

In a statement he personally signed, Okowa said: "Today, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announced the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) nationwide.

"This disbandment is in response to the #EndSARS protests, which became a national and an international movement.

"This is a very welcome development and I commend the Inspector General of Police for acting in a decisive and prompt manner in responding to the legitimate concerns of all Nigerians.

"The Nigerian youth can take pride in the fact that they have won a major victory for the right to free movement and association."

Okowa also said the IGP should not stop at disbanding SARS.

#ENDSARS protesters in the nation's capital city of Abuja Twitter

"The disbandment of SARS is a visible demonstration of how government agencies should respond to the grievances of our people and their agitations for justice and good governance in a democracy.

"Finally, let me say that the IGP should not stop at disbanding SARS. That is the first step of the many that are required to carry out a comprehensive reform of the Nigerian Police Force.

"Such a reform should cover all matters that relate to recruitment, training and welfare of the rank and file.

"May God continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he added.