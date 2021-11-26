Gov Okowa charges Nigerians to be steadfast amid challenges

Okowa made the call on Friday at the funeral service of late Mrs Emurohwo Igbuya

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased was the mother of the erstwhile Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Monday Igbuya.

The ceremony was held at Bethel Baptist Church, Sapele. Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

Okowa said that many people got discouraged in the face of challenges, urging them to be faithful unto God who alone has solutions to the plethora of challenges facing humanity.

The governor said the late Igbuya was an industrious woman who left behind good legacies of great virtues, adding that she was the kind of mother every son and daughter would want to have.

” I am glad she died as a Christian even at the age of 94. She was an industrious woman every son and daughter is willing to have as a mother.

“We are living in very difficult times. Many people get discouraged when they face the challenges of life.

“But we must learn in today’s Nigeria not to be discouraged with the current challenges we are facing as a nation.

“We do not hope it continues but Christians must show a glistering example even in the face of difficulties.

“We are grateful to God that mama lived a life well spent and impacted on lives,” he said.

Okowa prayed God to grant the people grace to live a life of care for others.

“If it is well with us and it is not well with those around us then we have not lived well,” he said.

Earlier, Rev. Dr Dickson Madogwe in a sermon titled: “Saints are going home”, said the deaths of the saints were a reminder that no one would live on earth forever.

Rev. Madogwe said that the passing of saints was a call for a purpose-driven life, adding that man’s existence is to make the world better.

He urged Christians to make their life count for God by living a purpose-driven life.

“The greatest thing you can take from this life is to live eternally,” he said.