Gov Okowa celebrates Pastor Adeboye at 80

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye (Pulse)

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as he clocks 80 years.

Okowa’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba wherein he described Adeboye as a distinguished man of God who had contributed immensely to the growth of Christendom.

He lauded the respected cleric for his humility and outstanding patriotism, especially in guiding the flock of Christ since he assumed the position of the General Overseer of one of Nigeria’s largest churches, and for his consistent assistance to the needy in the society.

He remarked that Adeboye’s place in history was replete with accomplishments in God’s vineyard where he had mentored many clerics and raised churches in the last 40 years.

The governor said, “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, our highly revered cleric, on your 80th birth anniversary.

“Under your faithful stewardship, the RCCG experienced unprecedented growth, spreading beyond Nigeria’s shores to other continents of the world.

“The monthly Holy Ghost Service of your church is renowned for signs and wonders, with millions of lives saved from sin and delivered from demonic bondages.

Okowa wished Adeboye more years of fruitful ministry in the vineyard of the Lord and service to humanity.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

