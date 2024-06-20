Gov Ododo signs 7 bills into law in 1 day

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seven bills signed into law include: A Law to repeal and Re-enact the Kogi Local Government Service Commission Law 2014 and for other matters connected therewith, 2024.

A Law to repeal and Re-enact the Kogi State Scholarship Board Edict, 1998 and other matters connected in addition to that, 2024.

A Law to establish the Kogi Electricity Market and the Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission to Regulate Electricity Generation, Transmission, System Operation Distribution, Supply and Promote Access to Electricity in the State through increased Private Sector Investments or Public Private Partnership in Grid, Multi-Grid and other Off-grid Electricity Option using Renewable and Non-renewable Fuel Sources in the State and other Purposes Connected Therewith, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Law to Establish the Kogi State Anti Corruption Agency and other matters connected therewith, 2024 and Kogi State Commodity Exchange, Export Promotion and Market Development Agency Law, 2024.

The Kogi State Information Technology Development Agency Law, 2024 and the Kogi State Urban Planning Law, 2024.

Ododo, who signed the bills in his office at the Government House, Lokoja, described the laws as people’s laws.

He explained that his assent to the bills was in line with his promise to lead with transparency, accountability and fear of God.

“I believe that the new set of laws will catalyze the rapid social and economic development of Kogi State as they deal directly with critical aspects of the lives of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These laws combined can be referred to as the People’s Acts. All the laws have a direct bearing on the lives of our people and this is the reason why we are here.

“Let it be known that under my administration, nobody is above the law.

“This is in line with my promise to lead with the fear of God and to ensure that our resources work for the people of the state,” Ododo assured.