Gov Oborevwori grateful as FG commences 250 housing units project in Delta

Mr Ahmed Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, performed the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday in Ekpan Community.

In his remark, Dangiwa said that the housing projects were under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

He said that the programme was launched in February by President Bola Tinubu, to provide access to affordable housing for Nigerians.

The minister said that the initiative was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, to stimulate inclusive growth, lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty and build a $1 trillion economy.

He said that the project was being funded from the ₦50 billion 2023 Supplementary Budget that Tinubu approved for the ministry, to ensure sustainability, quality, and geographic spread.

Dangiwa said that the 250 units comprised 50 units of 1-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, 150 units of 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, and 50 units of 3-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

The minister said that the housing units were designed in a way that would make them affordable for people to acquire, by using organic designs to allow for future expansion, as the income of beneficiaries increased.

“Today’s ceremony in Delta is a continuation of the nationwide groundbreaking exercise for housing projects under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

“With this housing programme, we plan to unlock the massive potential of housing development to create jobs, uplift lives, and boost economic development,” he said.

Dangiwa urged the contractors to ensure they work according to specifications and expressed hope that the project would create over 6,500 jobs for people in various trades.

“I want to emphasise in very strong terms that we will not tolerate substandard work from any developer. We will explore all necessary legal means to ensure that they deliver as per the contract.

“We also want the developers to adhere to the timeline and finish within three months so that we can begin the process of getting Delta indigenes to purchase and move in,” he said.

In his address welcome, Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta thanked the Federal Government for the partnership.

Oborevwori, who was represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, said that the project would assist in tackling the housing deficit in the state.

“We are grateful to the Federal Government for including Delta among the 13 states for the commencement of the Renewed Hope Housing Estate Project.

“In support of this project, the state government provided 25 hectares of land with Certificate of Occupancy, in favour of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development,” he said.