Gov Obiano will close markets and banks obeying IPOB's sit-at-home order

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The governor describes IPOB's directive as nonsensical.

Chief Innocent Chukwuma (R) Chairman Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing with Chief Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State (M) during a visit to the auto manufacturing plant in Nnewi [newsghana]
Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State is so furious right now, he's ready to shut markets and commercial banks who have been obeying a sit-at-home directive issued by the separatist Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).

The directive has largely been adhered to in most of the five southeastern states, and it comes into effect every Monday.

IPOB declared the sit-at-home to protest the continued incarceration of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who was re-arrested in June and faces charges bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism at the courts.

“The markets should open, if they do not open, I would sack the leadership of the market and shut the market," Governor Obiano fumes.

“Invisible voice says ‘sit at home?’ And, you just comply and lose money. You don’t know who says sit-at-home, you just lose money," he adds.

He also describes the directive as nonsensical.

“You need to help us to solve this nonsense. It is absolute nonsense. That’s a warning. If you don’t do that, we will change your leadership,” the governor warns.

On Monday, September 13, suspected IPOB members invaded schools in Imo and Anambra, set fire on motorbikes and buildings, and chased away the students.

Some of the students were writing their West African Examination Council (WAEC) tests.

The sit-at-home has also disrupted and paralyzed economic activities in a southeastern region famed for its commerce.

IPOB, which seeks a breakaway Biafra nation from Nigeria, was outlawed by the federal government in 2017.

