Obiano said this when he paid an inspection visit to the ongoing construction on the Enugwu-Ukwu link road in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra.

The governor said that the government would complete all road projects already started in the state before the rains.

He also said that it would also embark on massive road maintenance interventions on potholes and failed portions of some roads in the state before rainy season to ensure its accessibility.

Obiano, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke, observed that part of the about six kilometer links road in Enugwu-Ukwu would connect with the road leading to Enugu-Onitsha express way when completed.

The governor said that the link road would also provide access to other nearby communities which had already been asphalted.

He added that some parts of the road that were still at stone-based level would be attended to soonest.

The governor, who described road infrastructure as key to development, reiterated his administrations commitment to construct more roads across the state within its remaining years of governance.

The governor expressed happiness on the pace of work on the project and promised the people of Enugwu-Ukwu community that the link road would be completed within three weeks.

He said that the state government would continue to financially support the contractor handling the project to ensure its delivery on schedule.

Mr. Emmanuel Okolo, the contractor handling the project said that the state governments cooperation on the project was encouraging and commendable.

Okolo promised to complete and deliver the project on schedule as long as the state government continued to provide the necessary support.

He said that the swampy topography of the area was a major challenge facing the company and assured that with the financial backup of the state government, they would surmount the challenge.

Mr Christian Beluchukwu, an indigene of Enugwu-Ukwu community, expressed happiness over the construction of the link road.

Beluchukwu said that the road project, when completed, would boost business between the community and its neighboring towns.