Obiano gave the commendation when he fielded questions from State House correspondents after a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

The governor said he also appealed for more social interventions and projects in the state as well as ministerial and other appointments.

“Well, I called the president when he won the election and this is the first time I am seeing him physically since after that election.

“So, I came to congratulate him on his well deserved victory; that is one, then, I gave him update on the Federal Government projects that are going on in Anambra.

“For example, Second Niger Bridge which is going according to plan; work is going on there very well; the minister of Power, Works and Housing and myself were at the sites recently and I came to brief him fully–that work is going as planned.

“Secondly, the road they are doing between Onitsha and Awka –17.5km- is going on very well, they have stone-pitched about eight kilometers of that road already and they have asphalted four kilometers already; again, I commended him for that initiative.

“Initially, people thought it was election fluke but you can see long after the elections those works are still going on very well.’’

The governor said he told the president that the Home Grown School Feeding Programme, N-Power, TraderMoni and other social intervention programmes were going according to plan.

Obiano said that aside requests, he did promise Buhari that he and the people of Anambra would continue to support him to make sure that he had a successful second term in office.

“We did ask for appointment too in various areas; the president is a good man and he will look at that request dispassionately and handle accordingly.

“I am a hands-on governor; I don’t treat federal government projects as if they are in Abuja, no; I go there and supervise the projects as if it is my own project initiated by Anambra state government.

“That is why I gave him update on what I have just told you; because I know he is doing a great work.

“ I told my people to know where we are headed that this man keeps his words just like me and he is doing a great work and he is honest, straight forward, his yes is yes, his no is no. So why can’t I like such a fellow?’’

He noted that there were many federal roads in Anambra requiring attention.

He added that after the completion of work on Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, he had requested the President to also focus on seven other federal in dilapidated state for over twenty years.

He said that some of the roads were constructed during Buhari’s tenure in Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) and by providence he was the one fixing them many years after.

“So, we did ask for favour in that area; we did ask for increase in the social programmes that the Federal Government is handling; more support for school feeding. Now we are feeding 126,000 pupils every day.

“ So far, about N2.3 billion has been spent by the Federal Government in school feeding in Anambra State – a very good programme.

“Also, on the N-Power programme, we have over 8000 youths already employed.

“Youths that ordinarily would have been doing some other things are gainfully employed by the Federal government; and of course, I did ask for support in appointments– ministerial, ambassadorial, parastatals and so on so that all of us can move to the Next Level,’’ he said.