Gov Obaseki vows to bring killers of Sowore’s brother to justice

The governor commiserates with Sowore's family, saying Olajide’s death is heartbreaking.

Governor Godwin Obaseki. [dailypost]

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has vowed that the killers of Olajide Sowore would be brought to justice.

The governor said this in a statement while commiserating with Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore on the death of his younger brother.

Olajide Sowore was killed in Edo (Daily Nigerian) Pulse Nigeria

Pulse had earlier reported that Olajide was killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in the Okada area of Edo State.

In his condolence message, Obaseki said, “I commiserate with the Sowore family and the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, over the death of his brother, Olajide Sowore.

“The news of Olajide’s death is heartbreaking and we will make all efforts to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Edo State, I condole with the Sowore family and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Police Public Relations Officer in Edo state, Kontongs Bello has also confirmed the killing, saying the gunmen also kidnapped five other persons after killing Olajide.

The PPRO said the remains of the deceased “have been deposited at IUTH Mortuary Okada while effort is ongoing to rescue the five kidnap victims. Search and rescue operation is ongoing.”

Olajide was a student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University, Okada.

