Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State says he is worried about what would become of the reforms and achievements of his administration after leaving office.
Gov Obaseki speaks about his biggest worries after leaving office in 2024
Obaseki says the only way to sustain his administration’s reforms is to strengthen the institutions by rebuilding the public and civil service.
Obaseki, whose second term ends in 2024 said this in Benin, the state capital, at a thanksgiving service organised for Chief Gabriel Igbinedion on his 87th birthday.
He said, “We have been strengthening and re-enacting quality education in the state across basic, secondary and tertiary education and re-investing in them in the last five years.
“In the area of media, we are rebuilding the Observer brand, and the Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS) Radio and Television brand.
“We are strengthening them as institutions and equipping them with world-class technology.
“But my biggest challenge is what will happen when I leave office. People are saying, how are we sure that the reforms and changes we have made and implementing will continue when I leave office?”
The governor said the only way to sustain his administration’s reforms is to strengthen the institutions by rebuilding the public and civil service.
“The structures and institutions that we are building will certainly remain and continue to sustain our developmental strides,” he said.
Obaseki also said his government has recruited 300 civil and public servants, adding that 2,000 more in the next three years to strengthen the service and provide services to the people.
The governor, who has been running the state without appointing cabinet members for almost a year said that the state commissioners would not be able to do anything if the civil service is not functioning properly.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng