RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Obaseki speaks about his biggest worries after leaving office in 2024

Authors:

bayo wahab

Obaseki says the only way to sustain his administration’s reforms is to strengthen the institutions by rebuilding the public and civil service.

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Edo State Government]
Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Edo State Government]

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State says he is worried about what would become of the reforms and achievements of his administration after leaving office.

Recommended articles

Obaseki, whose second term ends in 2024 said this in Benin, the state capital, at a thanksgiving service organised for Chief Gabriel Igbinedion on his 87th birthday.

He said, “We have been strengthening and re-enacting quality education in the state across basic, secondary and tertiary education and re-investing in them in the last five years.

“In the area of media, we are rebuilding the Observer brand, and the Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS) Radio and Television brand.

“We are strengthening them as institutions and equipping them with world-class technology.

“But my biggest challenge is what will happen when I leave office. People are saying, how are we sure that the reforms and changes we have made and implementing will continue when I leave office?”

The governor said the only way to sustain his administration’s reforms is to strengthen the institutions by rebuilding the public and civil service.

“The structures and institutions that we are building will certainly remain and continue to sustain our developmental strides,” he said.

Obaseki also said his government has recruited 300 civil and public servants, adding that 2,000 more in the next three years to strengthen the service and provide services to the people.

The governor, who has been running the state without appointing cabinet members for almost a year said that the state commissioners would not be able to do anything if the civil service is not functioning properly.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Obaseki speaks about his biggest worries after leaving office in 2024

After meeting Obasanjo behind closed doors, Lamido says Nigeria is bleeding

Presidency says Buhari’s comment on future invitations to Imo was misquoted

NDLEA intercepts 24,311kgs of heroin, codeine in Lagos port

When Pantami, other August visitors gathered for digital innovation [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Gov Okowa congratulates Evivie, PDP on victory in Isoko South bye-election

‘Don’t come to Igboho again’, Sunday Igboho’s mother and supporters warn Sheikh Gumi

Makinde hails 3SC’s return to NPFL

Anambra 2021: Ozigbo says his candidacy is divine

Trending

Nnamdi Kanu demands N5 billion, apology from Buhari's government

Charges against Nnamdi Kanu include terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, and others [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

How Rivers and Lagos could change Nigeria's tax landscape [Pulse Explainer]

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter@NyesomWike]

‘One chance’ thieves snatched Igboho’s aides’ case file from us - DSS tells court

‘One chance’ thieves snatched Igboho’s aides’ case file from us - DSS tells court.

As Buhari visits Imo today, Police warn IPOB against disruption

President Muhammadu Buhari(M) with former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha(R) and Governor Hope Uzodinma (L) during the electioneering campaigns [innonews]