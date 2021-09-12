Obaseki, whose second term ends in 2024 said this in Benin, the state capital, at a thanksgiving service organised for Chief Gabriel Igbinedion on his 87th birthday.

He said, “We have been strengthening and re-enacting quality education in the state across basic, secondary and tertiary education and re-investing in them in the last five years.

“In the area of media, we are rebuilding the Observer brand, and the Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS) Radio and Television brand.

“We are strengthening them as institutions and equipping them with world-class technology.

“But my biggest challenge is what will happen when I leave office. People are saying, how are we sure that the reforms and changes we have made and implementing will continue when I leave office?”

The governor said the only way to sustain his administration’s reforms is to strengthen the institutions by rebuilding the public and civil service.

“The structures and institutions that we are building will certainly remain and continue to sustain our developmental strides,” he said.

Obaseki also said his government has recruited 300 civil and public servants, adding that 2,000 more in the next three years to strengthen the service and provide services to the people.