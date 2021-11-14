Gov Obaseki promises to launch e-governance platform before the end of the year

Obaseki disclosed this on Friday at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Alaghodaro summit with the theme “Edo of our dreams: Building a sustainable future.”

According to him, “Edo will run on e-platform this year and will only attend to files on e-platform. I will be the last governor to work on manual files in the state.”

“We are going to leverage on technology because it is the new order of the world and the emphasis now is in using technology.

“Nigeria public and civil service are weak and need help because whatever policy and pronouncements made by the government will not work because the civil service is weak”, Obaseki said.

He said in the next five years, the state would graduate about 10,000 soft engineers, as the training of youths to become soft engineers had already commenced.

“In the past three years, we had been able to transform the way our children are learning, this gives the children the confidence and the preparation they needed for the future.

“I have no doubt in my mind that with the 275,000 of them we have on our database. which we tracking today; we will be able to follow through.

“Primary health care reform is our priority as a government. I have made up my mind that we will have at least one standard primary health care centre in every ward in Edo with well trained staff and technology.

“We see Edo as a health hub because we have everything it takes to become a health hub. We have revamped the Edo Specialist Hospital and we are also building a new Stella Obasanjo Hospital.

“With the level of gas deposits in Edo, we can generate 10,000 megawatts of power in this state and we will to remove our people from darkness.

“Our goal is that we would have built 200 kilometers of streets light starting from Benin. We have to continue to grow the economy to sustain our future.

“We have set up innovation hubs and the success phase we have attained just confirmed to us what is possible, now that we have piloted the next phase, it is to just roll out.