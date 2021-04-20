Gov Obaseki pays N1.5m medical bills for 3 albinos

Odigie said the money was made available from the N5 million Health Care Intervention Fund approved by Gov. Godwin Obaseki to the foundation early in the year.

She said the beneficiaries, including Mrs Priscilla Chikelu, Mrs Margaret Omorogbe and Mrs Doris Olomu, were each entitled to N500,000 hospital bills.

Odigie, however, regretted that Omorogbe died on April 12 at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu.

She said the fund would be given to her family members to offset her medical bills and bring her corpse to Edo for burial.

She commended Obaseki for alleviating the plight of PWA in the state and making health care accessible to all.

Odigie also commended the state Ministry of Health for facilitating the release of the intervention fund.

She urged PWA to always avoid the midday sun, saying it is injurious to their skin.