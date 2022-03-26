RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Obaseki mourns passing of ex-Uniben VC, Alele-Williams

Gov. Godwin Obaseki Of Edo on Saturday mourned the passing of renowned mathematician and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams.

Prof Grace Alele is the first Nigerian woman to become a university Vice Chancellor
Prof. Alele-Williams died on Friday in Lagos at the age of 89 years.

The late Professor of Mathematics was appointed the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin in 1985.

In a statement issued in Benin, Gov. Obaseki described Prof. Alele-Williams as an Amazon, who treaded where others dreaded.

Obaseki also hailed her unmatched devotion to national development.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the sad news of the passing of renowned academic and administrator, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams.

“As the first female Nigerian to earn a doctorate degree in mathematics, Prof. Alele-Williams was a woman of many firsts. She shattered the glass ceiling and didn’t look back thereafter.

“As the first ever female vice-chancellor of a Nigerian university, she shone brightly as a fearless administrator and restored sanity to the institution of higher learning in a period of social upheaval.

“Prof. Alele-Williams will be remembered for her insight, dedication to duty and courage as well as her commitment to breaking barriers limiting advancement of women in uncharted territories,’’ the governor stated.

Obaseki noted that Prof. Alele-Williams was a thoroughbred academician who throughout her life left an indelible mark of dutiful service, hard work, diligence and determination.

The governor commiserated with the Alele-Williams family, praying that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

