Gov Obaseki hires 1,000 teachers under EdoBEST scheme

Obaseki, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Benin, said the new teachers were to help in strengthening teaching and learning in schools across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

He said that training of a large number of teachers in the state was the beginning of a process aimed at resolving the problems and challenges of having qualified, committed and dedicated teachers in the education sector.

According to him, “Our priority programme is based on education and for this reason in April 2018 we launched EdoBEST and trained the first batch of teachers and today their presentation has shown how different our teachers are.“

He said that with massive renovation and construction of facilities in schools across the state and the various innovations that have been brought into the sector, his government has really been able to give the pupils and students the best they deserved.

“Edo teachers are proud to be teachers. We want to train and retain professional teachers and people who will change our community.

“We have made tremendous progress with not only our teachers but also with our pupils and so far we are proud of their achievements.

“I can’t guarantee you that you will continue as Edostar teachers because every year we will do evaluation and only those that perform well will be allowed to continue while those that don’t perform will be shown the way out,” he said.

The governor said that his commitment to education was unwavering as his administration has build more than 204 new classrooms and renovated more than 3,000 in the last three years.

He said that in the next few weeks government would start another round of refurbishment of another 1,000 classrooms across the state.

“We have provided more than 40,000 piece of furniture and putting more as we have made a commitment that no child will seat on the ground to receive lessons.

“We also have in addition provided over 8.5 million learning materials in our schools and will continue to invest in our schools,” he said.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Joan Osa-Oviawe, commended the Obaseki-led administration for its commitment in the education sector in the last four years.

“This is the first batch of the EdoSTAR fellows; in all we are expected to recruit 3,000 fellows into our basic schools.

“You are going to undergo an on-boarding process that will include a rigorous training like what EdoBEST teachers went through.