Speaking to journalists at the burial reception of late Iyayi at Egba Community, Uhunnmwode Local Government Area of the state, Obaseki said the name of the deceased had to be immortalised.

We acknowledge what he has done for us. As a people, we have to ensure we immortalise his name.

We are here to celebrate his life and pay tribute to him. From the attendance of persons here you can see that late Iyayi was an Icon, he said.

The governorsaid Iyayi lived a great life and left a huge shoe to be filled, urginghis children to emulate same by putting into use the skills, knowledge and experience they got from their late dad.

The first son of the deceased, Mr Caesar Iyayi, said he was humbled by the life his father lived and appreciated the people who came around to support his family.

He assured of taking care of the welfare of his fathers wives and his siblings and ensure that everyone is successful.

My father built schools, roads, hospitals and gave out scholarships.

We never knew people were watching and today, we have over 6,000 people who came to pay their last respect to him, the first son said.