Gov. Obaseki condemns Owo attack, condoles with Akeredolu, victims’ families

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has condemned, in the strongest terms, the weekend’s attack on worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]
The governor’s condemnation is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Project, Mr Crusoe Osagie on Monday in Benin.

Obaseki said that the mindless act had tilted the scale in the nation’s war against terror.

The governor said, “I condemn in the strongest terms the attack on innocent people in St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, which led to the gruesome killing of many, including women and children.

“This mindless act committed in a church where many gathered to seek spiritual solace and worship God, has tilted the scale in our nation’s war against terror.

“I commiserate with families that lost loved ones in this act of shame which has never before been heard of in the history of Owo, a quiet and peaceful town with inextricable ties with the people of Edo State.

“I also express my condolences to my colleague, the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, as well as all the people of Ondo State.

“Let me assure you all that in this dark and desperate time in our history as one people separated by a very intangible geographical boundary, you are not alone.

“You can count on our prayers, support and cooperation as we all wade through this tough time together, as we take steps to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are apprehended.

“And that this cowardly act of terror is never perpetrated in our land ever again.

“Please accept my most heartfelt condolences,” he said

