Gov Mutfwang went to brief Tinubu in Lagos, not to make merry - Media aide

News Agency Of Nigeria

The media aide explained that the visit was a sincere effort towards tackling the insecurity currently confronting the state.

Bere told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos that the governor’s visit on Monday in Lagos was to brief the president on the security situation in the state.

Bere was reacting to reports making the rounds in some social media handles that the governor went to Lagos to make merry while the state was under attack.

The media aide explained that the visit was a sincere effort towards tackling the insecurity currently confronting the state.

NAN reports that the Plateau state governor was in Lagos on Christmas day along with other members of the Nigeria Governors Forum.

Vice President Kashim Shettima was also at the meeting with the governors from Kwara, Benue, Katsina, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Rivers, Lagos and Imo among others.

”The purpose of the visit was to apprise the President of the escalating security challenges in the state and to seek prompt intervention from the Federal Government.

”The visit was not for revelry but a sincere effort to draw attention to the security crisis, distinct from past situations.

”Prior to the Lagos visit, the governor had granted interview on Channels and Arise Televisions and declared his intention of meeting with the President to solicit support over the renewed security challenges in the state.

”He had earlier visited Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) which had been ravaged by severe attacks. Following this, he held a meeting with the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and issued a directive to secure affected communities,” he said.

Bere, who expressed dismay at criticisms on social media, said that the governor had proactively responded to the Christmas Eve attacks in Bokko and Barkin-Ladi LGAs.

”The decision to meet with Mr. President was aimed at briefing him on the renewed violence for appropriate action.

”His discussions with the President and other governors yielded positive results, and consequently, Vice President Kashim Shettima, National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and other Security Chiefs were dispatched to Plateau to assess the security situation

”Following the briefing, the President ordered security personnel to apprehend the perpetrators and mobilised relief materials for surviving victims,” he said.

Bere affirmed the Mutfwang-led administration’s commitment to prioritising the security of lives and property in the state, insisting that the people remain the governor’s top priority.

