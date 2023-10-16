ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Mutfwang urges Plateau indigenes in Diaspora on strategic alliances

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor added that collective efforts were crucial to the development of Plateau.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau. [Twitter:@tvcnewsng]
Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau. [Twitter:@tvcnewsng]

Mutfwang made the call at the gala night of the 2023 Annual National Convention of Plateau State Association, USA. The event held in Maryland, U.S.

According to a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, on Monday in Jos, the governor said that collective efforts were crucial to the development of Plateau. He urged the indigenes to unite for the good of Plateau, saying that that no tribe in the state could stand in isolation.

“Embody the quintessential Plateau spirit marked by love, togetherness, friendship, tolerance and peace,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

