Gov Mutfwang to implement performance scorecard for tracking MDAs' progress

The performance system is being managed by the Strategy and Result Delivery Office (SRDO) Unveiling the performance dashboard, Mutfwang said that Plateau was the second in the country to launch the initiative after the Federal Government.

He said that the initiative aimed at ensuring progress, efficiency and effectiveness in governance, adding that it would ensure accountability and transparency.

"The aim is to have a critical, as well as track all activities of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs)

"It is also crucial in a time like this because the world at large is holding on to accountability, transparency and strategy in planning and result-driven decision-making.

"This will also ensure that our good policies and programmes align with the vision and goals of our state.

"The establishment of SRDO and this performance system symbolises the fulfilment of our campaign promises, particularly in our determination to ensure the ease of doing business,” he said.

The governor added that the move would enable the state to identify and address challenges, track progress and measure the performance of all MDAs. He further said that the initiative would enable the government to develop and implement a compressive development plan, set clear priorities and foster a culture of accountability and transparency.

"Our administration is poised toward ensuring that this government effectively track, monitor and report the performance of MDAs in line with our priorities.

"This innovative move will no doubt drive transformative excellence, ensure seamless execution of strategic initiatives and delivery of exceptional results.

"It will empower all MDAs to reach their highest potential through innovative solutions, rigorous performance management and relentless focus on outcome,” he stated.

The governor called on MDAs to accord SRDO all the necessary cooperation and support toward achieving its mandate. Earlier, Moddibo Samari, the Head of SRDO, said that the initiative would accelerate the state’s Strategic Development Framework, 2023 to 2027.

He added that it would provide a compressive decision support system to MDAs focusing on result delivery and impact assurance.

"This is to ensure that resources are efficiently generated and effectively utilised to actively desired outcomes.

