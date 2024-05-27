ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Mutfwang to implement performance scorecard for tracking MDAs' progress

News Agency Of Nigeria

The initiative is aimed at ensuring progress, efficiency and effectiveness in governance.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State [Premium Times]
Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

The performance system is being managed by the Strategy and Result Delivery Office (SRDO) Unveiling the performance dashboard, Mutfwang said that Plateau was the second in the country to launch the initiative after the Federal Government.

He said that the initiative aimed at ensuring progress, efficiency and effectiveness in governance, adding that it would ensure accountability and transparency.

"The aim is to have a critical, as well as track all activities of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs)

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is also crucial in a time like this because the world at large is holding on to accountability, transparency and strategy in planning and result-driven decision-making.

"This will also ensure that our good policies and programmes align with the vision and goals of our state.

"The establishment of SRDO and this performance system symbolises the fulfilment of our campaign promises, particularly in our determination to ensure the ease of doing business,” he said.

The governor added that the move would enable the state to identify and address challenges, track progress and measure the performance of all MDAs. He further said that the initiative would enable the government to develop and implement a compressive development plan, set clear priorities and foster a culture of accountability and transparency.

"Our administration is poised toward ensuring that this government effectively track, monitor and report the performance of MDAs in line with our priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This innovative move will no doubt drive transformative excellence, ensure seamless execution of strategic initiatives and delivery of exceptional results.

"It will empower all MDAs to reach their highest potential through innovative solutions, rigorous performance management and relentless focus on outcome,” he stated.

The governor called on MDAs to accord SRDO all the necessary cooperation and support toward achieving its mandate. Earlier, Moddibo Samari, the Head of SRDO, said that the initiative would accelerate the state’s Strategic Development Framework, 2023 to 2027.

He added that it would provide a compressive decision support system to MDAs focusing on result delivery and impact assurance.

"This is to ensure that resources are efficiently generated and effectively utilised to actively desired outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To ensure that these efforts translate commitments into tangible benefits for the people of Plateau,” he noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ajaka vs Ododo: Tribunal gives final verdict on winner of Kogi guber election

Ajaka vs Ododo: Tribunal gives final verdict on winner of Kogi guber election

Court postpones re-arraignment for cannabis trafficking suspect to October 9

Court postpones re-arraignment for cannabis trafficking suspect to October 9

FRSC seizes 32 vehicles for traffic violations on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

FRSC seizes 32 vehicles for traffic violations on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Bayelsa tribunal affirms Governor Douye Diri's election win

Bayelsa tribunal affirms Governor Douye Diri's election win

VIDEO: Deeper Life's Pastor Kumuyi relocates to UK after urging Nigerians to back Tinubu

VIDEO: Deeper Life's Pastor Kumuyi relocates to UK after urging Nigerians to back Tinubu

Tinubu celebrates Nigerian children as nation's future torchbearers

Tinubu celebrates Nigerian children as nation's future torchbearers

Gov Mutfwang to implement performance scorecard for tracking MDAs' progress

Gov Mutfwang to implement performance scorecard for tracking MDAs' progress

Tinubu approves 21,000 bags of grains for vulnerable Yobe residents

Tinubu approves 21,000 bags of grains for vulnerable Yobe residents

2027 presidency: Peter Obi gives condition for LP, PDP merger

2027 presidency: Peter Obi gives condition for LP, PDP merger

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunshine [Family Health Care of Siouxland]

Nigerians should expect 3 days of thunderstorms and sunshine nationwide

President Bola Tinubu mourns President Ebrahim Raisi [Pulse.ng]

He was committed to Iran's development - Tinubu mourns President Raisi's death

Labour to attend minimum wage negotiation meeting, maintains ₦615k demand [LIB]

Labour to attend minimum wage negotiation meeting, maintains ₦615k demand

Tukur Mamu

Court rejects ex-terror negotiator Mamu's transfer request from DSS to prison