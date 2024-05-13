ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Mutfwang praises Tinubu for donating 997 tons of grains to ease hunger

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated that Tinubu’s gesture was a demonstration of care and concern about the plight of the vulnerable.

President Bola Tinubu and Governor Caleb Mutfwang [PM News Nigeria]
President Bola Tinubu and Governor Caleb Mutfwang [PM News Nigeria]

Mutfwang extended his appreciation when he received the palliatives on Monday in Jos. The governor said that Tinubu’s gesture was a demonstration of care and concern about the plight of the vulnerable.

Thank you, Mr President, for listening to the cry of the vulnerable in Nigeria.

“We are living in a difficult times and moment when mistakes of the past have led us to the current problems we are confronting.

“The problems required painful policies to be put in place, which made life painful at the moment.

“Mr President has deemed fit to procure and release these items to every state of the federation so that we can address the immediate stomach challenges while we are waiting for bumper harvest this year.

“It is my prayer that next year we will not need to supply palliatives but will be able to farm sufficiently to be able to provide food security to our people and be able to drive hunger from every home in Nigeria,” he said.

'

Mutfwang said that his administration was determined to tackle poverty and, by the grace of God, ensure that all farmlands were cultivated to be able to maximise the blessings God has put in the land for the Plateau people.

The governor announced that in addition to the palliatives the state received from the Federal Government through NEMA, the state government would add to the basket 26,979 bags of 25kg of rice for onward distribution across the state.

He hoped that the distribution would go on seamlessly, transparently, and honestly and reach the vulnerable. He warned against selling the items, as anyone found culpable would be punished.

Zubaida Umar, NEMA Director General, said that palliatives were in fulfilment of President Tinubu’s promise to reduce the impact of the current economic downturn being experienced in the country in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Umar was represented by Alhaji Bashir Garga, NEMA North Central Zonal Director, who said that Mr President had approved the release of 42,000 metric tons of assorted food commodities from the national strategic reserve.

The D-G said that the assorted food commodities include maize, millet, sorghum, and garri.

“It is worthy of note that based on the allocation table, Plateau has been allocated 374 metric tons (7,480 50kg bags) of maize, 442 metric tons (8,840 50kg bags), and 161 metric tons (3,230 50kg bags) of sorghum.

“The above food items will be shared equally to all 17 local government areas (LGAs) in the state.

“Also, based on the directives of Mr President, 20% of the food items due for each LGA should be given to religious organisations (JNI and CAN) and three per cent to be given to boarding schools in the LGAs,” he stated.

Sunday Abdu, Executive Secretary, of State Emergency Management (SEMA), said the gesture marked a significant milestone in the collective efforts to alleviate the suffering of our people. Abdu said that it was a testament to the unwavering commitment of this administration to the welfare of her citizens.

“As we gather to flag off the distribution of these palliatives, I am reminded of the strength and resilience of our people.

“We have faced challenges, but here we are standing strong. We have been knocked down, but we have always gotten back up by the grace of God,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

