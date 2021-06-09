RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Mohammed sacks Bauchi Executive Council, other political appointees

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has dissolved the State Executive Council and sacked other political appointees.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State (Channels)
Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State (Channels) Pulse Nigeria

This is contained in a statement signed by Mukhtar Gidado, the Special Adviser on Media to the governor, on Wednesday in Bauchi.

The state government said the dissolution was with immediate effect.

Mohammed also sacked the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Government House, commissioners and special advisers.

The governor directed all commissioners to handover to respective Permanent Secretaries, while the SSG, Chief of staff and other affected special advisers will handover to the most senior permanent secretary in the Government House.

While thanking the appointees for the services rendered to the state, the governor wished them well in their future endeavours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dissolution also affected hundreds of political appointees of the governor.

