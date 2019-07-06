Mohammed issued the directive on Saturday in Bauchi at a ministerial briefing by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The governor, who noted that most of the ghost workers were on the payrolls of Local Government Councils, said non-adherence to due process by MDAs in the state had become a common practice.

According to him, with the briefing he received from the MDA’s, he will now ensure effective implementation of his blueprint geared towards providing the required services and infrastructure to the people of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MDA’s had briefed the governor on their activities in the last four years as part of efforts to identify challenges affecting smooth operations.