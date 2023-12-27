ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Mbah signs Enugu State’s 2024 budget into law within 2 weeks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The speed of passage resulted from the collaboration between the Executive and the Legislative arms of government.

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]
Mbah presented the budget to the state’s House of Assembly for approval on December 5. The governor thanked the legislature for its expeditious review of the proposal and for its speedy passage. He noted that the speed of passage resulted from the collaboration between the Executive and the Legislative arms of government.

It is not a surprise that after the submission of the Appropriation Bill two weeks ago, we are here today to sign it into law because of that collaboration.

“It is important to highlight what the Appropriation Bill means for the people of Enugu State.

“What this means for Enugu State people is that we shall be spending more than 400 billion on capital projects next year.

“It is the first time we are spending that kind of funds as a state. We are spending 20 times more than we had been typically spending as a state,’’ Mbah said.

He added that the interesting part of the budget was that financing would not come from borrowing, but largely from internally-generated revenue.

This is the beginning of the transformation we want for Enugu State by bringing the state to its preeminent position and making it the premier destination for investments.

“The journey has begun and with the support of all, we have no doubt that while our goals are ambitious, they are realisable,’’ the governor added.

Mbah called on the people of the state to bear with government so it could achieve the transformation it had proposed.

“Some of us will suffer some inconveniences as buildings may be affected for us to expand our roads and provide new infrastructures for the collective interest of Enugu state’s people,’’ Mbah noted.

