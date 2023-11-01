Gov Mbah pledges to end hunger, grow Enugu's economy from $4.4bn to $30bn

He explained that the feat was expected to be achieved through prioritising and unlocking the rural economy through investment in agriculture and agro-industrialisation.

Mbah, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, said this on Tuesday at an event organised by the State Ministry of Agriculture to commemorate 2023 World Food Day.

Mbah said the state government was intensifying efforts to grow the economy from US$4.4 billion to US$30 billion through massive investment.

“We would invest in agriculture by attracting investors, empowering farmers and opening up the rural economy of the state,” he said.

The governor lauded the farmers for their efforts in producing different types of food crops as exhibited at the event. He maintained that his administration would ensure that the farmers enjoyed the best support that would help in boosting the economy of the state.

“Farmers are the critical factors that would lead us to achieve economic prosperity and self sufficiency and sustainability,”

“Farming is going to play a pivotal role in our quest to grow the economy of our State,”

“We are fully committed and determined to develop our economy for comparative advantage.

“I must say that this is heartwarming. We want to guarantee food security and we are hoping that by the time we gather here next year, there won’t be enough space for us to display our farm products,” he added.

Commenting on the theme of the event, “Water is life, water is food, and leave no one behind”, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro Industrialisation, Patrick Ubru, said that the ‘World Food Day’ serves as a global reminder on food security.

He said the event underscored the indispensable role played by water as an integral component of food security and nutrition for all. He appreciated the governor for his relentless efforts in ensuring constant water supply in the state.

He maintained that with regular access to water, farmers in the state can engage in year-round farming activities, increase crop yields, and diversify their agricultural activities. According to him, the diversification will enhance food production, contribute to rural development, poverty eradication and improve their livelihood.

“As we celebrate the World Food Day today, let us reflect on the positive strides we have taken in the provision of water and its impact on our agricultural landscape.

“Let us recognize the transformative power of water in empowering our farmers and ensuring food security for all.