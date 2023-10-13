Gov Mbah launches construction, reconstruction of multiple Enugu roads

The New Enugu City roads are made up of 17 17-kilometre dual carriageway and feeder roads as well as 40km Owo-Ubahu-Amankanu-Neke-Ikem dual carriageway.

At the Premier Layout Road, awarded to IDC Construction Limited, where he carried out the symbolic launch, Mbah promised that the urban roads would be simultaneously executed and delivered before the end of December.

“These 71 roads as identified in the first phase will be completed between now and December and the funds for these roads have been secured.

“So, there is no reason the contractors will not complete these roads as and when due.

“We are not going to entertain any variation, any delay or time overrun because the funds will be provided.

“We will ensure that we put in place a close monitor to ensure not only that the standards we have agreed are met, but also that the timelines are met strictly,” he said.

The governor further said that they were providing the highest quality of roads by making sure the roads were well paved.

According to him, the roads are not going to have open drains so there will be pedestrian parts well paved, as well as streetlights.

Also at the New Enugu City, which sits on 10,000 hectares of land, off Enugu-Abakaliki Road and traverses Enugu East, Enugu North, Enugu South, and Nkanu West LGAs, Mbah reaffirmed his administration’s determination to restore Enugu to its number one position in Nigeria and beyond.

He said that with the completion of the project, Enugu would rub shoulders with any great city in the world.

“We will have a functional New Enugu City between now and the next 24 months.

“We are here not only to witness the construction of a road, we are here to witness the construction of infrastructure.

“In this New City, we are going to have a dedicated power project, a central sewage system, high-speed internet, and there is hardly anything you will find in any modern smart city that you will not find in this City,” he said.

He also said that the first phase of the project would cover 26 square kilometres, comprising the Happy Island, the Vitality Bay and the Innovation Park, in line with the purposes the New City is to serve.

Also at the launch of the construction of the Owo-Ubahu-Amankanu- Neke-Ikem dual carriageway, the governor said the new government was bent on constructing at least 10,000 kilometres of roads in the next eight years to open the space for investors and make life better for Enugu people.

“This 40-kilometre dual carriageway is going to be a major gateway to the North Central and open up our rural areas.

“Recall that we said we are going to unlock our rural economy and the best way to do that is to ensure that we have access roads to our farmlands.

“We will also create special economic zones in our rural areas.

“But we are not thinking about agriculture as food only but also as export commodities,” the governor said.

In separate speeches, the contractors, including the Deputy Managing Director, China Communication Construction Company Nigeria, Henry Li, assured the government of first-rate projects and early competition.

“As the contractor entrusted with this significant undertaking, we recognise the responsibility that comes with it.

“We pledge our unwavering commitment to delivering the benchmark road on time and with the highest quality,” he said.

Meanwhile, the communities, which trooped out with their leaders, including traditional rulers and council chairmen, thanked the governor for the massive projects,

