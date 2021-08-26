Gov Matawalle wants President Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the north

In a state of emergency, the government suspends the constitution and constitutional procedures in order to regain control of a territory from gunmen, insurgents or bandits.

The governor made the call on Wednesday, August 25, during a meeting with the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 10, Ali Janga, at Government House in Gusau, the state capital.

“No one feels safe anymore and the only way to return the country on the path of sanity is to act out of the box,” the governor said.

Bandits and kidnappers have gone on a rampage in the northwest, northeast and north-central geopolitical regions in recent times.