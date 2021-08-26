Gov Matawalle wants President Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the north

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria's northern region, due to escalating insecurity, banditry and terrorist attacks.
The governor believes that a state of emergency will help the government to rout insurgents and bandits.
In a state of emergency, the government suspends the constitution and constitutional procedures in order to regain control of a territory from gunmen, insurgents or bandits.
The governor made the call on Wednesday, August 25, during a meeting with the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 10, Ali Janga, at Government House in Gusau, the state capital.
“No one feels safe anymore and the only way to return the country on the path of sanity is to act out of the box,” the governor said.
Bandits and kidnappers have gone on a rampage in the northwest, northeast and north-central geopolitical regions in recent times.
Schools have been targeted as well, with terrorists abducting students and pupils for huge ransom payments.
